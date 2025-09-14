Beyoncé turns heads in daring sheer gown for 44th birthday

Beyoncé turned heads on her 44th birthday, putting on a cheeky display in a daring, see-through gown.
The Cowboy Carter singer took to her main Instagram page on Saturday to unveil an array of sultry snaps.
In a shared post, Beyoncé could be seen donning a sheer, dark red gown that fitted to her figure, embellished with a lace hem that pooled around her.
To make her look more sultry, she wore a black thong and bralette underneath and opted for matching lace gloves.
Beyoncé completed the look with open-toed heels and wore her long hair in cascading curls over her shoulders.
In some shots, the Halo singer layered a fuzzy dark red jacket over the outfit, letting it hang gracefully to her elbows.
Beyoncé posed for a spontaneous photo session against a plain wall, her makeup featuring reddish eyeshadow, mascara, warm blush, and glossy nude lips for a radiant finish.
In the caption of the post, the Grammy winner noted, “Thank you so much for my birthday love. I'm thankful to God for another year. Peace and Love.”
Her post came after Beyoncé officially rang in her 44th birthday earlier this month on September 4.
She has been keeping busy in new music ventures, as she recently concluded her Cowboy Carter Tour a few months earlier in July.