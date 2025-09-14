Royal Family shares details of rarely-seen member’s regal appearance

The Royal Family of Netherlands has shared an update on regal appearance of a rarely-seen member.
Princess Margriet recently attended the 70th edition of the Nationale Taptoe (known as National Tattoo Day) in Rotterdam Ahoy along with husband Professor Pieter van Vollenhoven.
Following her appearance, Palace posted a photo of the couple and shared details of the event.
The caption read, “Princess Margriet and Professor Pieter van Vollenhoven attended the 70th edition of the National Tattoo in Rotterdam Ahoy. During this event, the Dutch military orchestras and the units of the Dutch Armed Forces will jointly present themselves to a wider audience.”
The viral picture featured Margriet wearing a gorgeous red blazer, paired with matching earrings.
In addition to the Dutch Police Orchestra, several foreign orchestras, international soloists and dance groups performed at the event.
After attending the first part of the event, Princess Margriet spoke with several organizers and staff of the Tattoo.
She also got the change to had a candid chat with the members of the Merchant Navy Personnel Foundation.
The Nationale Taptoe is the Netherlands' military show, in which Dutch military bands and branches of the Armed Forces including the Royal Navy, Royal Army, Royal Air Force, and Royal Marechaussee perform in front of massive audience.