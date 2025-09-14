Liam Hemsworth shares first EXCLUSIVE photo with fiancée Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth has shared the first post after getting engaged to fiancée Gabriella Brooks.
On Sunday, September 14, The Hunger Games star made his relationship Instagram official by posing fiancée.
He kept the caption sweet yet simple with a white heart emoji.
In the shared picture, the 29-year old model can be seen embracing Liam from the back while flaunting her huge diamond ring in left hand.
Liam kept his look classic with a black shirt and neatly styled hair.
Following his first post with Gabriella since engagement, fans rushed to the comment section to congratulate the new couple.
A fan praised the pair, “They are the most beautiful people and I’m very lucky to know them.”
Another congratulated, “She’s gorgeous! Hope you’ll be happier with her. Congratulations from the bottom of my heart, guys, you both deserve this stage in life!”
A third noted, “Congratulations from the bottom of my heart, guys, you both deserve this stage in life!”
“Gabriella Brooks (his current partner) has nothing to do with Miley Cyrus or her artistic circle. She's an Australian model and has never worked with Miley,” another one noted.
Liam was previously married to Miley Cyrus. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2020.
He was first seen with the model in December 2019. They made their first official appearance together in 2021 at a charity dinner.
To note, Gabriella announced her engagement with Liam on September 12, 2025.