Liam Hemsworth takes over Henry Cavill’s role in ‘The Witcher’ season 4

Liam Hemsworth has taken over the role of Henry Cavil in the upcoming season of The Witcher.
Henry had played the role of a white-haired protagonist, Geralt, in the first three seasons of the Netflix series.
On Saturday, September 13, Netflix released the teaser of The Witcher season 4, showing the first look of Liam’s character Geralt.
In the teaser, Geralt can be seen confronting a ghostly wraith, showing his masculine side.
The stellar cast includes Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Freya Allan (Princess Cirilla of Cintra), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Laurence Fishburne (Regis), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Mimî M Khayisa (Fringilla), Cassie Clare (Philippa).
Mahesh Jadu, Meng’er Zhang, Graham McTavish and Royce Pierreson have also joined the talented cast list.
The logline of the show read, “After the Continent-altering events of Season 3, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good.”
To note, The Witcher season 4 is set to release on October 30.
Moreover, season 4 will be followed by a fifth and final instalment.