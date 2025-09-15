77th Primetime Emmys: 'Severance' and 'The Penguin' lead 2025 nominations

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally upon us and it is the time to have a look at this year's nominations.
Set to take place at the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, the star-studded event will celebrate the outstanding pieces of the talented stars with its prestigious awards.
The Penguin lead this year's Emmys nominations, while the breakout drama, Adolescence, will also be among the top categories.
This year's event will air live on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, September 14, 2025.
According to media reports, the much awaited night will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.
Severance secured 27 nominations, including lead acting nominations for stars Adam Scott and Britt Lower.
It's followed closely by HBO's The Batman spin-off starring Colin Farrell as the eponymous Gotham City supervillain.
Meanwhile, Apple TV+'s superhit show, Seth Rogen's The Studio, secured 23 nominations in the comedy categories.
Here's a complete list of the 2025 Emmy Awards categories and nominees.
Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy - Sirens
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
Michelle Williams - Dying For Sex
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Colin Farrell - The Penguin
Stephen Graham - Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief
Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Limited or Anthology Series
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K Brown - Paradise
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Adam Scott - Severance
Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
Britt Lower - Severance
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen - The Studio
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba - The Residence
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri- The Bear
Jean Smart - Hacks
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders In The Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do In The Shadows
Television Movie
Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Rebel Ridge
Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Patricia Arquette - Severance
Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson - Paradise
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Zach Cherry - Severance
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
James Marsden - Paradise
Sam Rockwell -The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman - Severance
John Turturro - Severance
Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Kathryn Hahn - The Studio
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams - Shrinking
Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz - The Studio
Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford - Shrinking
Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Michael Urie - Shrinking
Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music SuperBowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
Beyoncé Bowl
The Oscars
SNL50: The Anniversary Special
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Adam Sandler: Love You
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years
Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
Jeopardy!
The Price Is Right
Wheel Of Fortune