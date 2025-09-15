Home / Entertainment

77th Primetime Emmys: 'Severance' and 'The Penguin' lead 2025 nominations

The 2025 Emmy Awards will air on Sunday night, with comedian Nate Bargatze set to host the star-studded ceremony

77th Primetime Emmys: 'Severance' and 'The Penguin' lead 2025 nominations
77th Primetime Emmys: 'Severance' and 'The Penguin' lead 2025 nominations

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally upon us and it is the time to have a look at this year's nominations.

Set to take place at the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, the star-studded event will celebrate the outstanding pieces of the talented stars with its prestigious awards. 

The Penguin lead this year's Emmys nominations, while the breakout drama, Adolescence, will also be among the top categories.  

This year's event will air live on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

According to media reports, the much awaited night will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze. 

Severance secured 27 nominations, including lead acting nominations for stars Adam Scott and Britt Lower.

It's followed closely by HBO's The Batman spin-off starring Colin Farrell as the eponymous Gotham City supervillain.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+'s superhit show, Seth Rogen's The Studio, secured 23 nominations in the comedy categories.

Here's a complete list of the 2025 Emmy Awards categories and nominees.

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race 

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy - Sirens

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin

Michelle Williams - Dying For Sex

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Colin Farrell - The Penguin 

Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief

Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence 

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K Brown - Paradise 

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Adam Scott - Severance

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates - Matlock 

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters

Britt Lower - Severance

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Drama Series 

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen - The Studio 

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba - The Residence 

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This 

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary 

Ayo Edebiri- The Bear

Jean Smart - Hacks

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear 

Hacks 

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In The Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do In The Shadows

Television Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

The Gorge 

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge

Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Patricia Arquette - Severance

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson - Paradise 

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Zach Cherry - Severance 

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

James Marsden - Paradise

Sam Rockwell -The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman - Severance

John Turturro - Severance

Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear 

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks 

Kathryn Hahn - The Studio 

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams - Shrinking

Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz - The Studio 

Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford - Shrinking 

Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Michael Urie - Shrinking

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music SuperBowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé Bowl

The Oscars

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adam Sandler: Love You

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years

Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

Jeopardy!

The Price Is Right

Wheel Of Fortune

