Davina McCall secretly got engaged to Michael Douglas

Television presenter Davina McCall finally got hitched to celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas following seven years of dating.
The engagement news was confirmed during a public appearance at the National Television Awards, where the couple appeared, radiating positivity and capturing tremendous attention.
It comes a few months after the former Big Brother host revealed her benign brain tumour was "not coming back"..
Notably, McCall has been married twice before and she is a mother of three children.
As reported by The Sun, McCall and Douglas first met each other on the set of the reality show in the early 2000s when he styled her hair; however, their relationship began following her split from Matthew Robertson in early 2018.
McCall is one of the most renowned personalities on British television. The 57-year-old host is currently hosting Stranded on Honeymoon Island, a new dating reality show airing on the BBC.
During this entire challenging journey, Douglas offered immense support and helped her regain strength. So, their love story is not ordinary, but a perfect example of resilience, support, and shared wins.
In an emotional interview earlier this year, she stated that craniotomy was "the hardest thing" she underwent.
In April, McCall shared a joint Instagram post with Douglas and said that recent MRI scans showed the surgery "got everything out."