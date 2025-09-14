Lamine Yamal injury controversy: Spain hits back after Hansi Flick criticism

The Spanish football federation has defended its handling of Lamine Yamal after Barcelona boss Hansi Flick accused Spain of risking the teenager's fitness.
The Spanish FA defended themselves saying they had carried out all necessary medical examinations on the player.
Yamal skipped Barcelona's training due to a groin injury and will not play in Sunday's league match against Valencia.
Flick expressed his frustration in a press conference, crticizing Spain for letting the young player stay on field for so long during their recent wins.
"Lamine will not be available [against Valencia] - it's a pity. He played with the national team despite pain," Flick said.
Barcelona coach added, "He went with the national team in pain and did not train. They gave him painkillers to play. They had at least a three-goal lead in every match, and he played 73 minutes and 79, and between matches he couldn't train. That is not taking care of the player. I am very sad about this."
As per Goal, the Spanish national team said Barcelona never informed them about any possible injury concerns with Yamal when he joined Spain and their physiotherapist confirmed he was fine after medical checks.
Moreover, Yamal's availability for their Champions League match against Newcastle is also in doubt.