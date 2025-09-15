Apple’s upcoming releases: iPad Pro M5, AirTag 2, and more 

Apple just concluded the highly anticipated release of the iPhone 17 last week, but the Cupertino-based tech giant remains on a strong growth trajectory.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has nearly 10 more product releases coming shortly, five of them are expected in later 2025.
Apple's forthcoming devices
Among the most anticipated launches is the iPad Pro M5, powered by Apple’s new M5 chip, promising improved performance and significant battery enhancements similar to the iPhone 17’s A19 Pro chip.
Several rumours have hinted towards a second front-facing camera for portrait use and a square selfie camera sensor like the one seen in the iPhone 17 series.
The company is currently preparing for an M5-powered Vision Pro headset refresh.
While retaining the similar cor design, it may deliver an enhanced performance and may launch in Space Black with a redesigned strap.
The closest release seems to be the AirTag 2, powered by the latest U2 chip for enhanced tracking accuracy. Apple TV and HomePod mini will receive processor upgrades and Apple’s N1 networking chip.
Looking ahead to 2025, Apple will reportedly launch M5 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models, a refreshed external Mac display, and a new iPhone 17e in spring.