Miley Cyrus' ex Liam Hemsworth publicly criticized after confirming engagement 

Miley Cyrus' former husband, Liam Hemsworth, has been under harsh scrutiny after he confirmed his engagement with fiancé, Gabriella Brooks.
On September 15, the 35-year-old Australian actor took to his Instagram account to announce the engagement with his new partner.
Liam dropped a romantic black-and-white photo with Gabriella to celebrate their new relationship milestone nearly after six years of dating.
Notably, he also included a white heart emoji in a caption.
As the post of Liam went viral on social media, several fans took to his comments section to criticize the actor while many rushed to extend their heartfelt well wishes to his ex-wife and popular singer, Miley Cyrus.
One fan commented, "Omg I thought she is Miley."
Another noted, "Hope he doesn't cheat on you with 14+ women!"
"Miley Cyrus's ex marries Miley Cyrus's ex-dancer," a third said.
A fourth slammed, "Congratulations Miley Cyrus's ex-husband and Miley Cyrus former backup dancer."
"Damn Miley Cyrus's ex husband and former backup dancer are engaged now," wrote one more.
It is important to note that Liam and Gabriella sparked romance rumours in late 2019, after his separation and later divorce with singer, Miley Cyrus.
He confirmed his split with the Flowers crooner in August 2019, with the couple finalising their divorce in January 2020 after less than a year of marriage.