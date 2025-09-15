Jennifer Lopez posts drop-dead gorgeous snaps as Aurora ahead of film release

Jennifer Lopez proves she’s perfect to portray Aurora!
On Sunday, September 14, the 56-year-old American singer and actress took to her official Instagram handle to drop a series of drop-dead gorgeous snaps of herself as Aurora from her upcoming movie Kiss of the Spider Woman.
The enchanting photos showed JLo channeling vintage Hollywood glamour in a soft, off-the-shoulder beige robe.
With her hair styled in big, voluminous curls tied back with a pink headband, Lopez radiated bewitching charm in striking makeup that featured brown eyeshadow, bold eyeliner, and red lips.
Moreover, her radiant smile added the perfect finishing touch to her glamorous look.
“Stepping into the role of Aurora felt like dancing through the golden age of cinema … with all the glitz, glamour, and a whole lot of dancing. Stepping back into time has never been so much fun,” she captioned.
Fans’ reaction:
To gush over their favorite actress’s stunning photos, fans quickly flocked to the comments, where one of them admired, “You look amazing!”
“Can’t wait to meet Ingrid Luna/Aurora on the big screen,” another penned.
A third added, “You deserve an Oscar for this role and I hope you get it. So proud of you baby!”
Kiss of the Spider Woman:
Kiss of the Spider Woman is an upcoming American musical drama film, set to release on October 10, 2025.
The film stars Jennifer Lopez as Ingrid Luna, Aurora, and The Spider Woman.