Emmy Awards 2025 winner list: ‘Severance’, ‘The Traitor’ bag huge wins

The glamorous night of the 2025 Emmy Awards is finally here to honor the best of the talented artists and their work.
Held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, September 14, the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards is hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.
Dominating the nominations this year is Apple TV+’s Severance with 27 nods, followed by The Studio, which has secured 23 nominations.
With The Traitor clinching the Best Reality Competition Series award and Severance star Tramell Tillman making history as first Black actor to win Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama, the star-studded event truly marks an incredible night to celebrate the remarkable talents.
Here’s a complete winner list of the 2025 Emmy Awards.
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
"The Amazing Race"
"RuPaul's Drag Race"
"Survivor"
"Top Chef"
WINNER - "The Traitors"
Outstanding Talk Series
"The Daily Show"
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
WINNER - "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
WINNER - Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"
Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"
Cooper Koch, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
Brian Tyree Henry, "Dope Thief"
Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumed Innocent"
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”
Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”
WINNER - Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”
Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
WINNER - “Adolescence”
“The Penguin”
“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
“Dying for Sex”
“Black Mirror”
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER - Jean Smart, "Hacks"
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"
Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
Uzo Aduba, "The Residence"
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"
WINNER - Seth Rogen, "The Studio"
Jason Segel, "Shrinking"
Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
Outstanding Comedy Series
“Abbott Elementary”
“The Bear”
“Hacks”
“Nobody Wants This”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Shrinking”
WINNER - “The Studio”
“What We Do in the Shadows”
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"
Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"
Adam Scott, "Severance"
WINNER - Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, "Matlock"
Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"
WINNER - Britt Lower, "Severance"
Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"
Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"
Outstanding Drama Series
"Andor"
"The Diplomat"
"The Last of Us"
"Paradise"
WINNER - "The Pitt"
"Severance"
"Slow Horses"
"The White Lotus"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, "The Studio"
Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"
Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"
WINNER - Jeff Hiller, "Somebody Somewhere"
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
Michael Urie, "Shrinking"
Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER - Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"
Kathryn Hahn, "The Studio"
Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
Catherine O'Hare, "The Studio"
Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Zach Cherry, "Severance"
Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"
Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus"
James Marsden, "Paradise"
Sam Rockwell, "The White Lotus"
WINNER - Tramell Tillman, "Severance"
John Turturro, "Severance"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, "Severance"
Carrie Coon, "The White Lotus"
WINNER - Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt"
Parker Posey, "The White Lotus"
Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"
Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"
Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Javier Bardem, "Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story"
Bill Camp, "Presumed Innocent"
WINNER - Owen Cooper, "Adolescence"
Rob Delaney, "Dying For Sex"
Peter Sarsgaard, "Presumed Innocent"
Ashley Walters, "Adolescence"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
WINNER - Erin Doherty, "Adolescence"
Ruth Negga, "Presumed Innocent"
Deirdre O'Connell, "The Penguin"
Chloë Sevigny, "Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story"
Jenny Slate, "Dying For Sex"
Christine Tremarco, "Adolescence"
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, "The Bear"
Bryan Cranston, "The Studio"
Dave Franco, "The Studio"
Ron Howard, "The Studio"
Anthony Mackie, "The Studio"
Martin Scorsese, "The Studio"
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, "The Boys"
Scott Glenn, "The White Lotus"
Shawn Hatosy, "The Pitt"
Joe Pantoliano, "The Last of Us"
Forest Whitaker, "Andor"
Jeffrey Wright, "The Last of Us"
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
WINNER - "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
"Saturday Night Live"
Outstanding Variety Special
"The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar" - FOX, Roc Nation, DPS, Jesse Collins Entertainment and pgLang
"Beyoncé Bowl" - Jesse Collins Entertainment and Parkwood Entertainment for Netflix
"The Oscars" - ABC, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
WINNER - "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" - NBC, SNL Studios, Universal Television
"SNL50: The Homecoming Concert" - Peacock, SNL Studios, Universal Television
Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary: Back to School"
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky - "Hacks: A Slippery Slope"
Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola - "The Rehearsal: Pilot’s Code"
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett - "Somebody Somewhere: AGG"
WINNER - Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez - "The Studio: The Promotion"
Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms - "What We Do In the Shadows"
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
WINNER - Dan Gilroy, "Andor"
Joe Sachs, "The Pitt: 2:00 P.M."
R. Scott Gemmill, "The Pitt: 7:00 A.M."
Dan Erickson, "Severance: Cold Harbor"
Will Smith, "Slow Horses: Hello Goodbye"
Mike White, "The White Lotus: Full-Moon Party"
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
WINNER - Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"
Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, "Black Mirror: Common People"
Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, "Dying for Sex: Good Value Diet Soda"
Lauren LeFranc, "The Penguin: A Great or Little Thing"
Joshua Zetumer, "Say Nothing"
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
"The Daily Show" - Dan Amira, Daniel Radosh, Lauren Sarver Means, David Angelo, Nicole Conlan, Devin Delliquanti, Zach DiLanzo, Jennifer Flanz, Jason Gilbert, Dina Hashem, Scott Hercman, David Kibuuka, Matt Koff, Matt O’Brien, Joseph Opio, Randall Otis, Zhubin Parang, Kat Radley, Lanee’ Sanders, Scott Sherman, Jon Stewart, Ashton Womack, Sophie Zucker
WINNER - "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" - Daniel O’Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Seena Vali, Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Ryan Ken, Sofía Manfredi, John Oliver, Taylor Kay Phillips, Chrissy Shackelford
"Saturday Night Live" - Kent Sublette, Streeter Seidell,Alison Gates, Dan Bulla, Will Stephen, Auguste White, Celeste Yim, Bryan Tucker, Steven Castillo, Michael Che, Mike DiCenzo, Jimmy Fowlie, Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Erik Kenward, Allie Levitan, Ben Marshall, Lorne Michaels, Jake Nordwind, Ceara O’Sullivan, Moss Perricone, Carl Tart, Asha Ward, Pete Schultz, Rosebud Baker, Megan Callahan-Shah, Dennis McNicholas, Josh Patten,
KC Shornima
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
"Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor" - Jon Macks, Chris Convy, Lauren Greenberg, Skyler Higley, Ian Karmel, Sean O’Connor
"Cunk On Life" - Charlie Brooker,Ben Caudell, Erika Ehler, Charlie George, Eli Goldstone, Jason Hazeley, Lucia Keskin, Diane Morgan, Joel Morris, Michael Odewale
"Sarah Silverman: PostMortem" - Sarah Silverman
"SNL50: The Anniversary Special" - James Anderson, Dan Bulla, Megan Callahan-Shah, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Mike DiCenzo, James Downey, Tina Fey, Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Gates, Sudi Green, Jack Handey, Steve Higgins,Colin Jost, Erik Kenward, Dennis McNicholas, Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels,John Mulaney,Jake Nordwind, Ceara O’Sullivan, Josh Patten, Paula Pell, Simon Rich, Pete Schultz, Streeter Seidell, Emily Spivey, Kent Sublette, Bryan Tucker, Auguste White
"Your Friend, Nate Bargatze" - Nate Bargatze
Directing for a Drama Series
Andor • Who Are You? • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Janus Metz, Directed by
The Pitt • 6:00 P.M. • HBO | Max • Max in association with John Wells Productions, R. Scott Gemmill Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Amanda Marsalis, Directed by
The Pitt • 7:00 A.M. • HBO | Max • Max in association with John Wells Productions, R. Scott Gemmill Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
John Wells, Directed by
Severance • Chikhai Bardo • Apple TV+ • Fifth Season in association with Apple
Jessica Lee Gagné, Directed by
Severance • Cold Harbor • Apple TV+ • Fifth Season in association with Apple
Ben Stiller, Directed by
WINNER - Slow Horses • Hello Goodbye • Apple TV+ • See-Saw Films in association with Apple
Adam Randall, Directed by
The White Lotus • Amor Fati • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and MC Pictures
Mike White, Directed by
Directing for a Comedy Series
The Bear • Napkins • FX on Hulu • FX Productions
Ayo Edebiri, Directed by
Hacks • A Slippery Slope • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Lucia Aniello, Directed by
Mid-Century Modern • Here’s To You, Mrs. Schneiderman • Hulu • 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and KoMut Entertainment
James Burrows, Directed by
The Rehearsal • Pilot’s Code • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Blow Out Productions
Nathan Fielder, Directed by
WINNER - The Studio • The Oner • Apple TV+ • Lionsgate Television in association with Apple
Seth Rogen, Directed by Evan Goldberg, Directed by
Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dying For Sex • It’s Not That Serious • FX on Hulu • 20th Television
Shannon Murphy, Directed by
WINNER - Adolescence • Netflix • Warp Films, Matriarch Productions and Plan B for Netflix
Philip Barantini, Directed by
The Penguin • Cent’anni • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios, and Warner Bros. Television Helen Shaver, Directed by
The Penguin • A Great Or Little Thing • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios, and Warner Bros. Television Jennifer Getzinger, Directed by
Sirens • Exile • Netflix • LuckyChap, Quiet Coyote and On The Verge for Netflix
Nicole Kassell, Directed by
Zero Day • Netflix • A Netflix Series / Grand Electric / Prologue Entertainment / Canal Productions, Inc / Glickmania / Whatever Lola Wants Productions, Inc.
Lesli Linka Glatter, Directed by