Aryna Sabalenka leads unchanged WTA top 10 ranking after US Open triumph

Aryana Sabalenka stands firm on her No. 1 ranking as WTA announce top 10 women tennis players.
According to Sportskeeda, with most top players taking the week off after the US Open 2025, there's no change in the top 10 of the WTA rankings this week.
Sabalenka commands the list for yet another week, notching up her 48th consecutive week atop the summit and her 56th week overall.
Top 10 WTA ranking:
Aryna Sabalenka - 11,225 points
Iga Swiatek - 7,933 points
Coco Gauff - 7,874 points
Amanda Anisimova - 5,159 points
Mirra Andreeva - 4,793 points
Madison Keys - 4,579 points
Jessica Pegula - 4,383 points
Jasmine Paolini - 4,006 points
Zheng Qinwen - 4,003 points
Elena Rybakina - 3,833 points
With the big guns opting to rest, the rest of the field had an opportunity to capitalize on their absence. The biggest beneficiary was 17-year-old Iva Jovic from the US, who won the Guadalajara Open 2025, a WTA 500 event, on Sunday, September 14.
It marked her maiden title on the WTA Tour. She jumped 37 spots to make her top 40 debut at No. 36.
Jovic beat Emiliana Arango 6-4, 6-1 in the final, who also attained a new career high despite her runner-up finish. She moved up 33 spots to a new peak of No. 53. Elsa Jacquemot's semifinal showing in Guadalajara also rewarded her in this week's WTA rankings, helping her rise to a new high of No. 62.