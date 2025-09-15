Lamine Yamal's injury dispute pushes Barcelona to seek talks with Spanish FA

Barcelona plans to meet with the Spanish Football Federation to address the conflict over Lamine Yamal's injury.
This decision comes after coach Hansi Flick criticized Spain for making him play while injured.
The dispute started as Yamal, who was already dealing with a groin injury was still made to play long minutes in Spain's matches against Bulgaria and Turkey.
Barcelona coach expressed his frustration in a press conference, saying, "He [Yamal] went with the national team in pain and did not train. They gave him painkillers to play. They had at least a three-goal lead in every match, and he played 73 minutes and 79, and between matches he couldn't train. That is not taking care of the player. I am very sad about this."
Yamal's injury forced him to miss important matches for his club, including this week’s Champions League fixture.
The Spanish national team said Barcelona never informed them about any possible injury concerns with Yamal when he joined Spain and their physiotherapist confirmed he was fine after medical checks.
According to Marca, Barcelona's sporting director Deco will meet the federation's technical director, Aitor Karanka to solve the ongoing dispute.
The planned meeting will focus on setting up better communication systems to manage players who join the national team with minor injuries, with the aim of protecting players' health and preventing disputes.