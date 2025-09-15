Meghan Markle marks Prince Harry's 41st birthday with nostalgic tribute

Meghan Markle is celebrating her husband, Prince Harry's big day with never-before-seen throwback snap.
The Duke of Sussex turned 41st on Monday, September 15, and his life partner has something nostalgic to share on his birthday.
Meghan turned to her Instagram handle to drop a rare throwback photo of Harry from his early days of military training.
In the duchess's birthday tribute, she scribbled a touching note for the youngest son of King Charles that read, "Oh hi, Birthday Boy."
The mother-of-two released a snapshot featuring the 41-year-old British Royal Family member in a uniform in his messy red hair look.
Reportedly, the uploaded picture was taken on Harry's 31st birthday celebrations in 2015, when he was on his military training, and before dating Meghan in 2016.
For those unaware, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romance began in 2016, when they first went on a blind date.
Reflecting on their relationship days, the Duchess of Sussex recently shared details about their love story in the latest episode of her Netflix reality series, With Love, Meghan, where she candidly revealed who said " love you" first.
She said, "He [Harry] told me," those three magical words first.
It's important to note that the couple married in 2018 and are proud parents to two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.