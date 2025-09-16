Prince Harry ‘a spare’ to Meghan Markle as she ‘separates’ her path from Duke

While Prince Harry had long seen himself as a ‘spare’ in the Royal Family, it now appears he is one to his wife, Meghan Markle.
After his long-awaited reunion with King Charles, the Duke of Sussex sat down with The Guardian for an interview where he defended his 2023 bombshell tell-all memoir, Spare, saying that his conscience was clear and he did nothing wrong.
"The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected. I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear,” he stated.
Slamming the father of two over his remarks during an interview with GB News, royal biographer Tom Bower delivered a scathing response, saying that Harry and Meghan have inflicted more damage on the royal institution in just five years than it had endured in the previous century.
Bower stated that while the Duke had long seen himself as a spare to the Royal Family, he is in fact a “spare” to Meghan Markle.
"Well, when he comes here, he becomes a focus of attention. But of course, he is spare to Meghan or was, in her attempt to become the great television homemaker. But her series, her career, is crashing,” said the biographer.
He continued, "So very cleverly, Harry has separated himself from Meghan, as she did from him but she still needs him. And so you’ve got this couple in Montecito, desperately looking for a new purpose in life.”
Prince Harry visited the UK for a four-day trip to attend the 2025 WellChild Awards.