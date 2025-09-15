Prince Harry makes stance clear on ‘reconciliation’ in bold message to William

Prince Harry has seemingly sent a subtle message to Prince William as he makes feelings clear on "reconciliation" after years long rift.
The Duke of Sussex, who shocked everyone with his surprise visit to Ukraine after four-day trip to the UK, continues to justify his act of publicly speaking up against the Royal Family.
In an interview with The Guardian following his highly anticipated reunion with his father King Charles at Clarence House London last week, the 41-year-old explained why it was necessary for him to open up about his family on public platforms.
Taking a subtle swipe at his elder brother, whom he is believed to have not spoken in years, Harry said, "You cannot have reconciliation before you have truth."
The father of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet continued, "I know that (speaking out) annoys some people and it goes against the narrative."
He further added, "The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected."
"I don't believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible," said the Duke.
Meghan Markle's husband also claimed that, "My conscience is clear. 'It is not about revenge, it is about accountability."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in the UK since 2020 after leaving the UK.
They severed their ties with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton my making public jabs at them on multiple occasions since moving to the US.