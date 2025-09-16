Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau’s relationship going strong amid busy schedules

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are trying to keep their relationship lowkey amid romance speculations.
According to a new report, the pop star and the former Canadian Prime Minister are “still interested in each other”.
A source spilled to US Weekly that the rumoured couple are still in touch with each other but they have “decided to be much more private about it”.
Another insider revealed that Katy and Justin are not serious for now because they both are busy in their own lives.
However, the source shared that Justin has been making “plans” to see Katy when she will have “downtime” in a few weeks after getting back from her Lifetimes Tour in Brazil.
It is pertinent to mention that the Roar hit-maker “is taking it day by day but is very open to dating,” said an insider.
Earlier this year, the pair sparked romance rumours after they were seen together in Montreal.
At the time, an insider told PEOPLE that the duo “are interested in each other but it will take a while to see where this goes”.
Meanwhile, the source added that Katy and Justin “share a love of music” among other common interests.
For the unversed, Katy split from Orlando Bloom back in July while Justin parted ways from his former wife Sophie Gregoire in 2023.