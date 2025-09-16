Pete Davidson praise 'great dad' Machine Gun Kelly ahead of fatherhood

Pete Davidson has once again opened up about his admiration for long-time friends, Machine Gun Kelly as father while preparing to embrace the role himself.
At the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards in New York City, Pete praised MGK, noting, "I f------ love this dude."
The King of Staten Island actor called the singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, a "great dad", adding, "Colson is, I think, my oldest best friend in this tough biz."
MGK is dad to daughter Casie, 16, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon, and daughter Saga Blade Fox-Baker, 5 months, whom he welcomed with former fiancée Megan Fox.
Meanwhile, Pete is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.
The Saturday Night Live alum continued to praise MGK while presenting him with the Style Icon Award.
"He always leads by example… and I am really grateful that I have someone that I can call just to shoot the s----, or talk about what the hell is going on in our careers or how the world works."
The comedian continued, "He's just a wonderful person and so resilient. He's been around for two decades and he is 35. That's a crazy accomplishment. And he's not going anywhere."
MGK was awarded the Style Icon Award at the ceremony, which was held in the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center, where his plus one was his teen daughter.
The outing came after the pair spent some father-daughter bonding time together in NYC, with Casie even revealing her first tattoo, a dainty heart on her finger.
Upon accepting the award, MGK said that he hopes "to take a heavier step into fashion, designing, campaigning and modelling."
Prior to accepting his award, MGK sat next to Pete and fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger.
Fellow honourees at the event included Iman, Mary Alice Stephenson, Cultured's Sarah Harrelson and designers Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim of Oscar de la Renta and MONSE.