Duke of Kent bids farewell to wife as family unites at funeral

The Duke of Kent was joined by his three children and 10 grandchildren as he bid a final farewell to his wife, with the family standing united in grief at her funeral.
On Tuesday, the 89-year-old duke, who is the cousin of late Queen Elizabeth II and a grandson of King George V, was accompanied by his three children she shared with the duchess.
The Duke of Kent was seen arriving at Westminster Cathedral, walking up the steps unassisted as his family followed in behind.
They were seen along with ten grandchildren of the Duke.
George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, who is the eldest son of the Duke and Duchess, was present with his three children: Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick, Lady Marina Windsor and the model Lady Amelia Windsor.
Lady Helen Taylor, 61, also marked the attendance with her four children - Columbus, Cassius, Eloise and Estella - whom she shares with her husband Timothy Taylor.
Lord Nicholas Windsor, 55, the youngest of the Kent siblings, attended the service alongside his three children – Albert, Leopold and Louis.
Lord Nicholas Windsor, 55, the Kent’s youngest son, joined his siblings with his three children: Albert, Leopold and Louis.
King Charles led the funeral proceedings, attending the solemn occasion without Queen Camilla by his side, as she was forced to pull out from attending as she recovers from acute sinusitis.
Prince William and Princess Kate also arrived at the service alongside other members of the Royal Family at the Westminster Cathedral ceremony.
The service was the first Catholic funeral held for a member of the Royal Family in modern British history.