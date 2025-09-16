Cillian Murphy debuts longer locks at ‘Steve’ photocall amid Oscar buzz

Cillian Murphy turned heads at the photocall for his new film Steve, debuting longer locks and a sun-kissed tan — and in the process, igniting fresh Oscar buzz.
The Oppenheimer star sported a bold new look as he attended the photocall for his new movie Steve amid ongoing Oscars buzz for his performance.
Murphy takes on a striking new role as the principal of a last-resort reform school, complete with a transformed image featuring a greying beard and flowing curls.
On the promotional trail, the Peaky Blinder star ditched the character but kept a mini makeover, debuting longer hair and a bronzed complexion.
He gave off a cheerful vibe as he posed for snaps at London's Ham Yard Hotel on Tuesday alongside his co-stars Jay Lycurgo, Little Simz and Tracey Ullman.
Steve follows a headmaster fighting to save his school while grappling with his own inner struggles, as he forms a poignant bond with Shy (Lycurgo), a troubled teen torn between fragility and self-destruction.
He has received praise from critics for his performance, with some suggesting this could result in his second Oscar.
Murphy won his first Oscar in 2023 for Oppenheimer and has since wrapped filming on Peaky Blinders and The Immortal Man.
The film, which is likely to come out within the next year, revolves around the infamous Shelby family of cut-throat gangsters transitioning into the Second World War.