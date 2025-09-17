Blake Lively shares her ‘peaceful’ escape amid Justin Baldoni's legal battle

Blake Lively is seeking moments of calm with a paintbrush in hand.
As she continues to navigate a legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, the Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 17, to share her latest obsession: watercolor books by Emily Lex Studio.
“I found these @emilylexstudio watercolor books in a little store this summer and fell in love. They're cheaper and more peaceful than most coping mechanisms and are so rewarding to complete. You can take as much or as little time as you like. And you can make the painting your own,” she wrote along the photo of a guided watercolor activity book.
Lively further added, “They give you a template with a black and white sketch drawing to paint over as well as a reference pic to the left. Love these so much recommend... highly.”
The 38-year-old star’s serene revelation comes amid her ongoing legal dispute with Baldoni that has drawn significant media attention and public speculation.
Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni as well as his Wayfarer Studios colleagues, publicist and crisis PR team last December, alleging that she faced sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us.
Later on, Justin Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit against Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, alleging defamation and extortion.
The case is set to go to trial in March 2026.