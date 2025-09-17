Prince Harry, Meghan Markle split ‘on horizon’ as Duke fuels divorce rumors

Speculation over the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage has intensified as a recent report suggested a possible split is “on the horizon.”
According to the report by Radar Online, the Duke of Sussex’s recent behavior and body language during his 4-day trip to UK have fueled rumors that the royal couple may be growing apart.
"You can read it in his body language – he seems more relaxed when Meghan isn't with him,” a source claimed.
They further added, "People think he's enjoying the independence, and it's only added to the speculation that a split could be on the horizon between him and Meghan."
Not only this, the duke is also said to be desperately reaching out to old friends in Britain with "rambling" messages.
"We still call him Spike, and he's clearly homesick. He's been reaching out much more, sending these lengthy, emotional WhatsApps,” one of Harry’s old pals told the outlet.
They also added, "Slowly he's beginning to sound like the Harry we remember, but whenever friends see him it's usually without Meghan. To us, it looks like he's missing home and his old drinking buddies."
During his UK trip, the Duke of Sussex had a brief meeting with his estranged father King Charles after 18 months.