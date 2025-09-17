Buckingham Palace breaks silence as Trump, Epstein images appeared on Windsor Castle

Buckingham Palace has shared first post after images of Donald Trump and Jefferey Epstein were projected on Windsor Castle.
On Wednesday, September 17, just moments after the US president's photos and video clips alongside the infamous sex offender lighted up the Royal estate by protestors, King Charles's office dropped an exciting update.
The official Instagram account of the Royal Family took a trip down the memory lane to historic state visits of the US presidents so far, before welcoming Trump and his wife Melania.
Per the description on the first photo in the series, "More than a century ago. President Woodrow Wilson made the first official visit to the UK by an American president."
"The visit, which came a month after the end of the First World War, was a landmark in the UK/US special relationship," it added.
Next in line was a photo of late Queen Elizabeth II, who welcomed President Dwight D. Eisenhower to Balmoral Castle in 1959.
While 2011 was the last time that her majesty welcomed a US president on a state visit to the UK, and it was Barack Obama, alongside his wife, Michelle Obama.
Since Woodrow's visit, 13 US Presidents have visited the UK so far.