Taylor Swift opts for extreme security at NFL game after Charlie Kirk death

Taylor Swift reportedly watched fiancé Travis Kelce’s football game from behind a 7-foot “bulletproof” screen amid rising fears of copycat attacks, after Charlie Kirk assasination.
On September 14, the Lover singer skipped her usual glamorous stadium walk, where she showed off her outfits before heading to Kelce’s suite.
A fan shared an Instagram Reel showing the towering wall moving alongside Swift as she walked to an elevator during the Chiefs’ home game against the Eagles, with her bodyguard and assistant in tow.
Shortly after the video went viral, Swifties' took to social media to express their disdain as the Blank Space singer had to resort to such drastic security measures to watch her fiancé's play football match.
"Though I am a Swiftie, I used to get annoyed that Taylor Swift never spoke out publicly about anything. Then I watched her walk behind a bulletproof wall at the Chiefs game – world’s biggest star, plenty of hate, and a political climate on edge. I understand her silence now," one person wrote on X.
Another noted, "That’s her decision and she can do whatever she wants for her own safety... yes, we didn’t get the chance to see her outfit, but at least she’s okay and fine."
A third fan remarked, "Taylor Swift's new security measures tell us about the world we're living in."
It came after Charlie Kirk’s September 10, assassination at Utah Valley.
Tyler Robinson was arrested and charged after allegedly shooting the conservative figure with a long-range rifle from a nearby rooftop.