Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for triple date after Chiefs' game 

Taylor Swift recently went viral over her hush-hush attendance at fiancé Travis Kelce's second game of the season at Arrowhead Stadium.
A new snap has revealed what the newly engaged couple were up to after the exciting match.
On Monday, September 15, country singer Kane Brown shared a click featuring Taylor and Travis, alongside him and his wife Katelyn Jae, Patrick Mahomes, and Brittany Mahomes.
All three couples reportedly gathered to celebrate the Chiefs quarterback's 30th birthday.
In the viral click, the Love Story singer donned a matching taupe and brown plaid two-piece set, featuring a mini skirt and vest. She paired the outfit with platform pumps and a beaded necklace.
While the NFL star wore a white dress shirt, a navy blue suit shorts and black dress shoes.
Kane captioned the star-studded social media post, "Happy birthday Pat & congrats TT. Thanks for hosting us Britt."
The birthday bash took place after the Blank Space singer attended her first Chiefs game since her engagement to the team's tight end, which ended with the Eagles winning 20-17.
Taylor was notably absent from the season opener of Chiefs against LA Chargers, which took place in the first week of September in Brazil, where the squad faced the same unfortunate result, losing 27-21.