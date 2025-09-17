‘Wicked: For Good’ soundtrack unveils release date, tracklist with new songs

The magic of Oz is returning to playlists everywhere!
Republic Records and Verve Records has announced the release date and full tracklist for the upcoming Wicked: For Good soundtrack, complete with brand-new original songs.
On Wednesday, Wicked: For Good The Soundtrack is set to unveil on the same day as the film’s theatrical release.
Arriving November 21, the record will showcase selections from the musical’s second act and Chu’s film sequel, as well as three new original songs.
Academy Award-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz has written two new songs for film’s finale, which will be featured on the soundtrack alongside a previously unreleased song from the original Broadway musical.
“I’m especially happy that the soundtrack album for Wicked: For Good has so much new music on it. In addition to two brand new songs, there is a lot that’s new in several other existing songs,” Schwartz said in a statement.
The statement added, “Not only listeners coming to the score for the first time, but long-time fans of the original Broadway cast album, will have a great deal to discover.”
Notably, the soundtrack introduces two new songs, No Place Like Home, sung by Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba, and Ariana Grande’s Glinda number, The Girl in the Bubble.
Wicked: For Good, the official title was announced December 16, will see the witches of Oz, Grande’s Galinda, aka Glinda the Good Witch, and Erivo’s Elphaba, aka the Wicked Witch of the West.