Decomposed body found in singer D4vd’s Tesla finally identified

Authorities have finally identified the decomposed body found in singer D4vd’s vehicle.
In its latest update, published on Wednesday, September 17, TMZ reported that the badly dismembered body that was found last week in the 20-year-old singer’s Tesla at a Los Angeles impound lot has been identified to be of a 15-year-old girl.
The body was recognized by the girl, named Celeste Rivas’s, mother, who revealed that she had a boyfriend named David.
She also shared that the police description mentioned a tattoo on the girl’s finger with the letters “Shhh…” that matched her missing daughter’s.
Furthermore, the victim was approximately 5-foot-1 with wavy black hair and was dressed in a tube top, black leggings, a yellow metal bracelet, and stud earrings.
According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Celeste was 15 at the time of her death. However, her cause of death is yet to be confirmed.
It was also shared by the outlet that she had gone missing from Lake Elsinore in California in April 2024, and circumstances of how she died and ended up in D4vd’s car’s trunk are still unclear.
Moreover, the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division is leading the investigation. But no arrests have been made so far.
D4vd is currently on tour and is continuing to perform, with sources sharing that he is “cooperating with cops.”