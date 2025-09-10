Chopped-up body found in D4vd's Tesla: Shocking new details emerge

A decaying dead body has been found in a Tesla, reportedly registered under New York-born singer D4vd's name, days after it was abandoned and taken to an LA tow yard.
Authorities made the shocking discovery at the impound lot in Hollywood on Monday afternoon after workers reported a foul odour coming from the electric vehicle.
The 2023 Tesla has been found to be registered to the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, and the body had been put inside a bag and was discovered in the front trunk.
The artist's representatives shared that D4vd is "cooperating with authorities," despite currently being on tour.
A day after the discovery, an LA County medical examiner revealed that the body was of a woman with "wavy black hair."
The body had been put inside a bag and was discovered in the front trunk.
Reportedly, the victim had a distinctive tattoo that read, "Shhh." The cops are investigating the case as a homicide.
The car, which bears Texas licence plates, had been towed to the lot after being reported abandoned in the Hollywood Hills roughly five days ago, according to investigators.
In that time, D4vd has been sharing routine posts with his 2 million followers on Instagram and is currently in the middle of a world tour and had a show in Minneapolis scheduled on Tuesday night.