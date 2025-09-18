Taylor Swift to make rare TV appearance on ‘Graham Norton Show’

Taylor Swift has left her fans overjoyed!
The Eras Tour hitmaker is set to return to The Graham Norton Show, taking her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, to his famous red sofa in the coming days.
On Wednesday, September 17, the BBC announced that the Cruel Summer songstress will make rare TV appearance in an interview with the 62-year-old Irish comedian and broadcaster.
Her appearance will come hours before she debuts her eagerly-awaited album The Life of a Showgirl on October 3, 2025.
Joining her on the couch will be notable A-listers, including Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Domhnall Gleeson.
Moreover, the anticipated episode will also feature a show-stopping performance from 28-year-old Scottish singer-songwriter and musician Lewis Capaldi on his new single Something in the Heavens.
Swift last appeared on The Graham Norton Show in 2022.
Fans’ Reaction:
The thrilling announcement quickly garnered a flood of heartwarming reactions from Swifties on Instagram, with one writing, “Finally she's baaacckkk.”
“We miss you girl,” penned a second, while a third gushed, “My Diva.”
A fourth added, “Yaaaas queen.”
Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl:
The Life of a Showgirl is the upcoming 12th studio album by 14-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift.
Set to release on October 3, 2025, the album contains 12 songs, with Sabrina Carpenter featured on the title track.