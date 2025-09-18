Was D4vd dating the deceased teen? Disturbing details rock the internet

D4vd is under intense scrutiny, as new information circulating the internet has tied him to a teen, after authorities identified the dismembered body found in his Tesla.
The victim was identified as a 15-year-old, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found wrapped inside a plastic bag in the front trunk of the Tesla that was registered under the singer's name at a LA impound lot last week.
Despite the shocking discovery, no suspects have been arrested, with police continuing with the investigation.
The case has been widely discussed on the internet, with netizens connecting the dots, as some believe D4vd was in an alleged romantic relationship with the minor.
Here's everything we know about D4vd's Tesla case so far:
Missing for over a year
Celeste has been missing for over a year, and her last known whereabouts were Lake Elsinore in California in April 2024, when she was just 13 years old, as her birthday falls in September.
Celeste matching tattoos with D4vd
The singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, reportedly has a tattoo on his finger that reads, "Shhh...", which is the same inscription the medical examiner found on the victim's body in the initial reports.
Alongside that, Celeste's mother confirmed that her daughter was in a relationship with a boy named David at the time of her disappearance.
D4vd's Discord screenshots
According to Discord screenshots shared by the singer's fans and pals, he knew Celeste in 2022, when she was just 11 years old, which has caused immense backlash on the internet.
Romantic Homicide release date coincides with Celeste's birthday
The internet users were also quick to notice that the 20-year-old released his hit track Romantic Homicide on Celeste's birthday, September 7.
Disturbingly, the track has lyrics, including, "In the back of my mind, I killed you// And I didn't even regret it I can't believe I said it."
Discussing the lyrics in the 2022 interview with Genius, he noted, "It's kind of like the story telling aspect of the lyrics that came before it. In a way that it builds up to the big moment. Where she died in the back of my mind. I didn't k*ll her physically, but in the back of my mind she died. And I didn't even cry, not a single tear."
Netizens also pointed out D4vd's TikTok reposts, which majorly included videos that hinted at violence against a partner or girlfriend.
As new information emerges, the internet has also called out his team and close pals for being aware of him allegedly being involved with a minor and "doing nothing."
Despite all the information being out in the open, D4vd is currently on tour and is continuing to perform, with sources sharing that he is "cooperating with cops."
Authorities are investigate the circumstances surrounding Celeste's death, while D4VD has not been publicly named as a suspect, and no charges have been filed.