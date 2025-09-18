Taylor Swift channels vibrant energy in orange cardigan before album drop

Taylor Swift lit up fans’ feeds in a newly released clip, sporting a vibrant orange cardigan that quickly set social media abuzz.
The Look What You Made Me do singer took to her Instagram account to drop the pulse-racing video of herself, donning a vibrant orange cardigan.
In a shared video, Swift can be seen in a brand-new orange cardigan which she added to her online merch store on Wednesday ahead of her twelfth studio album, The Life of Showgirl release.
In her story, the overlay text reads "The Cardigan: On The Job" and "24 hours left to shop.”
The reason Swift went with orange as the official hue of The Life of a Showgirl, the Blank Space singer told Travis and Jason Kelce during her recent appearance on their New Heights podcast, “I’ve just always liked it.”
She added, “It feels like kind of energetically how my life has felt. And this album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during [the Eras Tour], which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant.”
To note, Taylor Swift’s album The Life of Showgirl is scheduled to be released on October 3, 2025.
She collaborated with Max Martin and Shellback on the album, marking their first joint project since 2017's Reputation.