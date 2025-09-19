Taylor Swift returns to movie theaters with secret project tied to new album

Taylor Swift is preparing a return to the big screen with a secret project!
According to The Hollywood Reporter’s sources, the Lover singer’s mystery theatrical project could debut the same weekend as her upcoming studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which is set to release on Friday, October 3.
While details remain tightly under wraps, the event is expected to be tied to her upcoming twelfth studio album.
According to ongoing speculations, the project could be a behind-the-scenes documentary or a stylized concert film, and there is even talk that Swift may have directed it herself.
The All Too Well singer previously stepped behind the camera for Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, which premiered on Disney+ in 2020.
However, her 2023’s The Eras Tour movie was helmed by Sam Wrench which became the highest-grossing concert film of all time, earning $261.6 million globally.
The project was self-financed by Swift at a reported cost of $15 million and distributed through AMC Theatres, bypassing the traditional studio system.
While AMC its involvement in the upcoming release but sources say the chain could easily be in play.
Taylor Swift announced her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl during her appearance on her then-boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast last month.
The famous couple announced their engagement weeks later in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.