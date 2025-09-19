Cardi B shades 'Diddy' in explosive diss track for album 'Am I The Drama?'

Cardi B has taken a brutal aim at controversial music mogul, Sean Diddy Combs, in her new diss track for the album, Am I The Drama?
The 32-year-old critically acclaimed musician dropped her second studio album on September 19, 2025.
In one of the tracks, Pretty & Petty, Cardi reportedly reignited the feud with the American rap icon, Bia, as she allegedly asks her in the new song, "Why you always at Diddy house?"
However, the mom-of-three, who recently revealed her fourth pregnancy with new boyfriend and NFL star Stefon Diggs, did not clarify who she was referring to in the diss track.
Fans reaction over Cardi B's new diss track:
Meanwhile, several netizens believed she was mocking Bia, and many assumed Beyoncé was her target.
One X user said, "Pretty & petty is abt BIA she dead a** named ropped her."
"The Beyoncé and Jay Z shade," another noted.
A third chimed in, "I think y'all miss the double entendre why you always at diddy’s house, I heard they comb (Shawn Combs) that little kitty out bar."
For those unaware, Sean Diddy Combs was arrested in September last year due to the serious charges of sex trafficking and human racketeering.
He also attended high-profile court trials for allegedly arranging extravagant parties, involving many celebrities in inappropriate activities, including Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Justin Bieber.
However, Cardi B has accused an undisclosed fellow rapper of being involved in these parties, which she yet to reveal.