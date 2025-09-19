Brad Pitt’s romance with Ines de Ramon takes new turn after major loss

Brad Pitt’s romance with Ines de Ramon has reportedly reached a turning point as she has “sealed the deal” with her support following his mother’s death.
As per Radaronline, a source revealed that the Fight Club star’s lady love is being called his “rock” after his mother, Jane Etta Pitt, died on August 5 at the age of 84.
Their close circle also revealed the jewelry designer’s support has cemented her as his “future wife.”
"Ines has been Brad's steady support throughout everything," said one close source.
The tipster revealed, "He relies on her more than he has on anyone in a long time. Those around him are convinced this is the real deal – she's the woman he'll marry as a result of her support throughout his ongoing grieving process."
Another source shared that de Ramon showed full support unflinchingly after learning the news of Pitt mom's death and stood by him in every way.
"She reached out to his family immediately with her condolences and has been in regular touch ever since," a source said.
They added, "Her kindness and the bond she's built with them has cemented her place. Brad now views her as more than a partner – she's become family."
"Ines is there for Brad in all the ways that count," said another industry friend.
The source noted, "She's by his side at family events, stands with him at premieres, and now she's guiding him through the toughest loss of his life,” adding, "Those close to him believe that Jane's passing has made him realize he doesn't want to delay anymore – he sees his future with Ines."
Ines De Ramon and Brad Pitt have been dating since late 2022 as they ignited the romance rumours after they were first spotted at a Bono concert in November.