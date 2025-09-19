How Taylor Swift’s ‘Out of the Woods’ made 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' special

Jenny Han has opened up about the emotional impact of using Taylor Swift’s Out of the Woods in The Summer I Turned Pretty finale.
As per PEOPLE, the author of the Prime Video series, which will return in a feature film written and directed by Han, breaks down those two finale song choices.
"I don't remember when I decided on 'Dress,' but I love the song. It's one of my favorite songs off the album, so I was really excited to use it," Han said.
She went on to say, "It's really sexy, it's passionate, and I thought it would be great in that moment.”
"For 'Out of the Woods' I had that thought kind of early on, because I wanted the moment, for the audience, to mirror back what was happening for Belly," she explained.
The author added, "When you hear the beginning of where we sync the music, you're not sure immediately what [song] it is. But then you're going to hear that 'I remember,' and she's having her own moment of remembering who she is."
Han described Belly as "a person who really loves Conrad," noting she wanted the scene to carry the weight of an awakening.
To note, Han remarks came after the September 17, series finale featured two pivotal moments set to Taylor Swift tracks, Dress underscored Belly and Conrad’s Paris kiss, while Out of the Woods played during Belly’s heartfelt train station confession.