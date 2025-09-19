Taylor Swift announces dazzling cinematic release party for 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift is turning her latest era into a cinematic celebration, announcing a dazzling three-day release party for The Life of a Showgirl.
The Lover hitmaker thrilled fans on Instagram by announcing a dazzling three-day celebration, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, kicking off October 3, the same day her highly anticipated album The Life of a Showgirl drops.
In a shared post, Swift dropped the poster along with the caption, “I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5 only in cinemas! You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl.”
She added, “Looks like it’s time to brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan… Tickets are on sale now. Dancing is optional but very much encouraged.”
The Look What You Made Me Do singer concluded, “Showtimes may vary, so check your local listings. Tickets are limited and available at releasepartyofashowgirl.com.”
The cinematic party, modeled after Swift’s famed secret sessions, will run Oct. 3–5 across AMC, Cinemark, Regal, and other theaters, with screenings kicking off simultaneously at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT.