Jimmy Fallon honored by close pal Justin Timberlake on his 51st birthday

Justin Timberlake paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to his close pal, Jimmy Fallon, after his headline-making support for fellow Jimmy Kimmel.
The 51-year-old American comedian and television host, who turned 51 on Friday, September 19, voiced his support for The Tonight Show host after ABC's cancellation.
Shortly after his attention-grabbing move, Justin took to his Instagram Stories to celebrate the special day of Fallon with a heartwarming birthday homage.
Jessica Biel’s husband also penned a sweet note that read, "Happy Birthday @Jimmyfallon."
In another slide, the 44-year-old singer-songwriter and actor posted an old reel, showing his close bond with the popular TV host.
"Love you, Brother!" the father-of-two simply expressed his admiration for Fallon, who recently addressed the suspension of fellow late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel.
This birthday tribute from Justin Timberlake comes shortly after the critically acclaimed TV host opened his monologue on September 18, he publicly called Kimmel "a decent, funny and loving guy."
"The big story is that Jimmy Kimmel was suspended by ABC after pressure from the FCC, leaving everyone thinking W*F," Fallon said.
These remarks were followed by the ABC' s recent announcement about Jimmy Kimmel Live! That would be taken off the schedule indefinitely following Kimmel’s comments on the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.