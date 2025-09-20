Jennifer Aniston reacts after finding out Reese Witherspoon’s hidden identity

Jennifer Aniston has been left in shock after discovering that her longtime friend and co-star Reese Witherspoon has been hiding her real name for decades.
During their recent appearance at LADBible, the Morning Show co-stars tested their 25-year friendship in a lively round of Do You Even Know Me?.
The shocking revelation comes when Witherspoon asked Aniston to guess her real middle name, offering the options Jane, Jeanne, or Joan.
Aniston confidently guessed Jane, but Witherspoon surprised her by saying the correct answer is Jeanne.
“That’s confusing. I’m Laura Jeanne,” she added.
The Friends shockingly asked, “Laura Jeanne?” to which Witherspoon replied, “That’s my real name.”
“Who’s Laura? Who the hell’s Laura? Wait, Laura Jeanne? I’m not calling you that from now on. Come on, 'Laura Jeanne,’” Aniston hilariously added.
The 56-year-old actress then asked her where “Reese” came from and Witherspoon explained that it was actually her middle name, which she has gone by since childhood.
“Yeah, I’m Laura Jeanne Reese,” the Big Little Lies star confirmed.
Witherspoon then turned the spotlight on Aniston, asking for her middle name.
The Friends star revealed it was Joanna, prompting Witherspoon to say, “Jennifer Joanna. J.J. Does anybody call you J.J.? Well I do now.”
The two met in 2000, when Reese Witherspoon guest starred as Jill Greene, Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Greene’s little sister, on Friends.