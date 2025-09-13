Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis ready for major step amid blossoming romance 

Jennifer Aniston and her boyfriend Jim Curtis could be looking into adoption soon!
The Friends alum and the hypnotherapist have reportedly been bonding over their shared love for rescue dogs, and the next step might be to adopt a pup together.
Jennifer already has her own furry pack, including Clyde, a Schnauzer mix, Lord Chesterfield, a Labrador, and Sophie, a pit bull mix, and an insider has revealed that Jim's senior mutt Odie has "fit right in" with his partner's hounds.
The source shared, "Jen's dogs are truly a part of her family. She's built them their own doggy palace at her house, and they are always allowed on the bed and the couch."
"Now he and Jen are talking about getting another one – maybe even a rescue puppy, so they can have that fun experience of raising it together," the tipster revealed.
According to the source, the 56-year-old and her beau are quite content with each other during the early phase of their relationship.
However, they are also "really committed to making a difference together" by helping as many homeless pups as possible.
"Getting a puppy together will be extra fun. It's such a bonding experience, almost like having a newborn – at least for a month or two. It will be a rescue, though. They'd never go to a breeder. There's no denying it's a real commitment, but Jen doesn't seem the least bit worried."
Jennifer Aniston soft-launched her relationship with Jim Curtis at the premiere of The Morning Show Season 4 this week in New York. The pair have been linked romantically since July.