Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox spark fan frenzy with exciting new collab

Things are always exciting and fun when Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox team up!
In a new post shared on Instagram on Monday, September 15, the Scream actress sparked a frenzy among her and The Morning Show actress’s fans by dropping a joy-filled new collaboration video.
“Love when @jenniferaniston helps around the house,” she captioned.
The video opened with the We’re the Millers actress – dressed in a baggy white shirt, radiating charm as always – in her kitchen with a couple of Cox’s HomeCourt products.
Grabbing a cleaning spray from Cox’s brand, Aniston began cleaning the counter and gushing over the fragrance.
“That's great. Oh, it smells so good, this is so good the smell. This is amazing. That's so good. I just love the way this makes my counter smell,” she said.
The Murder Mystery actress cleaning the counter instantly gave fans a flashback to the iconic Friends era, where Aniston’s Rachel Green always tried to avoid cleaning while Cox’s Monica Geller pushed her to do it.
Fans’ reaction:
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston’s sweet collaboration sparked a frenzy among fans, who quickly flooded the comments with exciting responses.
“They don’t know that we know… it looks like Jennifer being Rachel, but it’s actually Courteney’s Monica habits shining through,” wrote one.
Another stated, “I can just imagine how hard they laughed making this video.”
“Can’t stop watching this!! Court + Jen = the best duo ever!!!” gushed a third.
Meanwhile, Aniston also dropped a comment on Cox’s post, writing, “Always here to help, CC!”
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox’s Friends aired on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004, lasting ten seasons.