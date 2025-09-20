Queen Sofía highlights Spain's role in American Revolution with Washington event

Queen Sofía is currently in Washington, DC, to preside over key cultural events organised by the Reina Sofía Institute.
On Friday, September 19, the Spanish Royal Family's official Instagram account shared an update about Sofía's major ventures in the US.
Posting a carousel of clicks featuring the 86-year-old attending important events, it was shared that the Queen is leading the 2nd America&Spain Symposium, held in the US capital, under the title "Spain and the Birth of American Democracy."
The event will reportedly run for two days from September 19 to 20 and will bring "together experts, historians and professors from different parts of the world to present their research on Spain's role in the American Revolution," the caption declared.
Ahead of the inauguration, Sofía was welcomed by the Spanish Embassy in the US and chaired the meeting, which was attended by the Executive Committee of the Patronage of the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute (QSSI), an organisation dedicated to promoting Spanish culture.
Aside from that, the Queen also visited the headquarters of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), a historic organisation committed to preserving US heritage and history.
The symposium forms part of the broader Spain-US 250 initiative, which seeks to highlight Spain's historic contributions to the US ahead of the nation's 250th anniversary in 2026.
Queen Sofía's trip to the US has also gained media attention, as the former King is also in the country, on his separate agenda.
Juan Carlos I is reportedly in New York, making this the first time the couple have coincided on an international trip.
Since his exile to Abu Dhabi in 2020, the former King and Sofía had not been in the same place and time outside the Spanish borders.