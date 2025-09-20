Who King Charles, Queen Camilla meeting next month? Insider drops huge update

King Charles III has is reportedly preparing for his yet another international trip alongside Queen Camilla.
As per the inside sources, the 76-year-old monarch is all set to meet the new Pope Leo on his visit to the Vatican City next month.
According to The Sun's report, King and Queen will embark on a two-day State visit to Rome’s Vatican City in October, with insider insisting that Charles can carry out full foreign tours despite his ongoing cancer treatment.
Their majesties' State visit in April was postponed due to late Pope, Francis’s ill-health.
Keeping their tour short at the time, the couple stayed in Italy and the Pope held a private meeting with them on their 20th wedding anniversary, just days before his demise.
The whistle-stop trip to see Pope Leo is believed to be a part of King Charles and Queen Camilla's foreign tours, which are usually held in the spring or autumn.
It is pertinent to mention, the monarch is not shying away from his royal duties despite his ongoing cancer treatment, since being diagnosed in January last month.