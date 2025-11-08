Royal

King Charles appreciates key Royal's support after Andrew's new embarrassment

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor embarrasses the British Royal Family once again with his new setback

King Charles is acknowledging the support of a key member after Andrew Mountbatten Windsor caused fresh embarrassment for the Royal Family.

After Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties due to his scandals and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit as senior royals, the monarchy has fewer working members while the workload keeps growing.

In addition to this, the former Duke of York keep tarnishing the reputation of the monarchy with his embarrassing controversies, further causing chaos in the Royal Family.

However, amid these challenging times, King Charles still has a few loyal family members, including Duchess Sophie, who continue to support him in fulfilling royal duties and representing the monarchy.

On Friday, November 7, the cancer-stricken monarch took to the official Instagram handle of the British Royal Family, where he appreciated his sister-in-law Duchess Sophie’s contribution to the royal duties with a dedicated post.

Alongside a carousel of photos from Sophie’s latest engagement, the King shared, “Earlier this week, The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the annual Duchess of Edinburgh Competition at Sandhurst.”

The caption continued, “Her Royal Highness watched challenges take place and met participating and officiating personnel from the Royal Navy, Army and RAF.”

“The competition consists of activities designed to test physical, cognitive and teamwork abilities. Throughout the day, ten teams competed over five events followed by a final all teams event and prize giving,” it concluded.

Notably, this update comes after Andrew Mountbatten Windsor embarrassed King Charles and the Royal Family once again with a new setback, as the US Congress issued an official letter to the disgraced former Duke, asking him to give an interview regarding his ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

