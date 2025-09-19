King Charles' next big appearance confirmed after lavish state banquet for Trump

King Charles is already gearing for his major appearance next week as new Royal engagement confirmed.
The 76-year-old monarch, who hosted US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump during their state visit to the UK, commenced on Tuesday, September 16, is confirmed to visit Barrow next week.
As reported by CumbriaCrack on Friday, September 19, his majesty will be visiting the town on Monday, September 22, however, details about his appearance are yet to be revealed.
The King last visited Borrow in March of this year, when he conferred royal charter status to the Port of Barrow to acknowledge town’s role in national security as home of nuclear submarine building in the UK.
The Royal Port of Barrow was announced by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a keel laying ceremony at BAE Systems for the next generation of nuclear armed submarines known as the Dreadnought Class.
Alexander Scott, the King’s official representative for the county and HM Lord-Lieutenant of Cumbria noted at the time, "This marks a historic milestone for the Port of Barrow as it is granted the prestigious honour of Royal Charter status."
"This recognition celebrates the port’s enduring contribution to trade, industry, defence and the prosperity of our nation," he added.
The cancer-stricken monarch hosted a grand state banquet for Trump, his wife and other attendees at Windsor Castle.
This update about King Charles came after he received a warm invite to the US from Trump, as the president concludes his state visit.