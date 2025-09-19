King Charles celebrates Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie's warm welcome in Japan

King Charles has praised the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh for their visit to Japan, where they were warmly welcomed by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.
The Royal Family took to Instagram to offer a glimpse into Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s royal engagements in Japan.
Sharing the details of their visit, the palace said in a statement, “The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are visiting Japan!”
They added, “Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed to The Imperial Palace by Their Majesties The Emperor and Empress of Japan. The Duke and Duchess also met with Their Imperial Highnesses Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino.”
Praising the effort of Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the palace noted, “In the garden at the Akasaka Residence, Their Royal Highnesses planted an oak sapling grown from a tree planted by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during the state visit in 1975.”
“The Duke and Duchess watched sumo wrestling at Ryogoku Kokugikan National Sumo Arena,” the statement concluded.
On Thursday, September 18, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh landed in Tokyo to celebrate the UK's relationship with Japan.
Notably, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s visit came after the Duke visited Papua New Guinea to mark its 50th Independence Anniversary, attending cultural celebrations, a dawn flag-raising, and a State Dinner with Pacific leaders.
He also presented new Colours to the Royal Pacific Islands Regiment, honoring the nation’s ties to the Royal Family and Commonwealth.