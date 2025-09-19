Justin Baldoni taps Diddy’s lawyer in intensifying Blake Lively court clash

Justin Baldoni has enlisted the high-profile lawyer who previously defended Sean "Diddy" Combs as he gears up for a heated legal battle against Blake Lively.
According to court records reviewed by PEOPLE, Alexandra Shapiro — the high-powered New York defense lawyer known for representing Sean “Diddy” Combs and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried — officially joined Baldoni’s legal team last week by filing a notice of appearance.
Shapiro, a former federal prosecutor in New York and one of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s first Supreme Court clerks, went on to co-found a boutique firm specializing in complex, high-profile cases nationwide.
Her joining the Five Feet Apart star legal team sparked more tensions between Lively, 38, and Baldoni, 41.
In December 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit accusing Baldoni and his colleagues at Wayfarer Studios of sexual harassment and retaliation during the production of It Ends With Us.
However, Baldoni has denied the allegations and he filed a $400 million countersuit for defamation and extortion, which was dismissed in June.
As the legal fight heats up, Lively’s team has moved to sanction Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, accusing him of breaching the court’s protective order.
Lively’s attorneys sought sanctions for a second time in August, after portions of her deposition appeared in the press.
Notably, the next court hearing is scheduled for October 21, with the trial slated for March 2026.