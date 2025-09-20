Prince Harry’s famous pal drops major hint about duke’s return to UK

Prince Harry may be planning to relocate to UK!
The Duke of Sussex sparked speculation about a potential move back to his home country after comments he made during the WellChild Awards in London last week.
During his appearance, the duke spoke to close friend and singer Joss Stone where the two discussed the benefits of raising children in the UK.
Later on, Stone recalled the conversation in an interview with Hello! Magazine.
“He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children,” the Grammy winner shared.
Stone, who recently relocated to Britain with her husband Cody DaLuz and their four children, went on to say, “It was nice to share that with him because it’s exactly why we felt drawn to come back.”
According to the singer, the prince appeared “genuinely interested” in her move to the United Kingdom.
“He … asked about how we were settling back in,” the songwriter noted. “He’s just very warm and down to earth, as always. Maybe Harry will move back too. That would be nice,” she added.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties and left England in 2020 with their now-6-year-old son, Prince Archie.
After briefly staying in Los Angeles and Canada, the couple moved to Montecito, California, where they now live with their son and 4-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet.