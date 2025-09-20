Prince Harry hopes to reconcile with William after King Charles reunion in UK 

After reuniting with his estranged father, King Charles, Prince Harry now reportedly aims to reconcile with his elder brother, Prince William.
According to the Duke of Sussex’s close pal, Alex Rayner, who supported his royal pal on his 2012 charity excursion to the North Pole, he has explained the future reunion plans between the two brothers.
He revealed that the royal fans can expect a "wonderful" meet-up between the Prince of Wales and his only younger brother, with whom he has been estranged over the past few years.
"As soon as the opportunity presents itself, we’ll see a wonderful embrace between the two brothers. Absolutely," Alex told Daily Mail.
He further added, "Certainly, if not by the end of the year, then next, they’ll hug in the not-too-distant future."
This update comes a week after Prince Harry joined His Majesty for a "private tea" at Windsor Castle for just an hour.
On September 10, the father-of-two met King Charles in the absence of his brother, Prince William, after 19 months.
Despite being in the same city, the future monarch has not managed to fit his working schedule to meet his only brother, as he continued to commemorate the 3rd death anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
As of now, Prince Harry has not addressed these ongoing reconciliation speculations with Prince William.