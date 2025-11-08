Royal

Andrew, Fergie’s tense final days at Windsor mansion exposed

The disgraced royal is reportedly spending his final weeks at Royal Lodge

  • By Javeria Ahmed
The final days of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at their Windsor mansion have reportedly turned tense.

As per The Sun, a source claimed that the disgraced royal is reportedly spending his final weeks at Royal Lodge “ranting to himself,” while ex-wife Fergie confides in staff at a nearby bar called The Doghouse.

The sources said that the pair sleep in separate wings of the 30-room mansion and only meet at mealtimes to discuss their uncertain future.

A source said, “They are both spending a lot of time alone.

They went on to say, “Andrew rarely goes out and has been padding around the lodge and ranting and muttering.”

Fergie spends her evenings at a private bar called The Doghouse, confiding in staff and friends, while an isolated Andrew reportedly “rants to himself” around the mansion.

Despite living mostly apart, the former couple still meet at mealtimes to discuss their separate futures following King Charles’s decision to remove Andrew’s titles.

Observers shared that they’ve also voiced fears over their safety linked to Andrew’s ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

As per source, Fergie is so fearful she has even told pals she fears she or Andrew could be targeted as they lose the security of the Windsor estate.

The insider said: “Andrew and Sarah are leading separate lives — at different ends and on different wings.

“But they come together quite often for lunch and dinner, and this is where they talk about their futures.

The sources said that Sarah Ferguson has been anxious about her own safety, her daughters, and Andrew’s ties to the Epstein scandal, often confiding in staff and friends at The Doghouse, a private bar behind Royal Lodge.

To note, the ex-Duke and Duchess of York are poised for separate futures once they move out of Royal Lodge, the historic home of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, from 1952 to 2002.

