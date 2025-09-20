King Charles appoints key figure for Queen Elizabeth's sculpture tribute

Buckingham Palace has made a pleasant announcement regarding the late Queen Elizabeth II’s tribute.
On Saturday, September 20, the Royal Family turned to its official Instagram account to share the latest decision of the state’s cabinet about the late monarch.
The cabinet announced that Martin Jennings, FRSS, has been appointed to design and create a new sculpture of the deceased Queen.
In the audio message, Martin expressed his gratitude for the honour, saying, "I would like to put across her constancy, her devotion to duty, her steadfastness, and these are aspects of her other ones I think I would be holding with me while I am making this piece."
"ANNOUNCING. We’re pleased to announce that Martin Jennings, FRSS, has been selected to design and create a new sculpture of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for the entrance to the UK’s national memorial in St James’s Park," the caption stated.
This update comes shortly after King Charles commemorated the third death anniversary of his late mother and Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2025.
However, the eldest son of His Majesty, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, paid a heart-winning tribute to their late Grandmother by visiting the National Federation of Women's Institutes in Sunningdale, Berkshire.